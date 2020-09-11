No starter has hit 100 K's faster than Bieber

The list of records that Shane Bieber has set and milestones he has reached this season seems to be never-ending. And after adding another one against the Twins on Friday night at Target Field, one piece of paper may not be enough to fit them all. By fanning Ryan Jeffers

By fanning Ryan Jeffers in the fifth inning, Bieber recorded his 100th strikeout of the season in just 62 1/3 innings. That is the fewest innings that it has taken any pitcher to reach the 100-K mark since 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Here’s a look at the hurlers Bieber topped:

Max Scherzer: 63.0 IP in 2018

Gerrit Cole: 65.0 IP in 2019

Kerry Wood: 65.2 IP in 2001

Entering Friday night, Bieber led the Majors in strikeouts per nine innings (14.67) and strikeout percentage (42.9 percent). After recording his eighth strikeout of the night in the seventh inning, Bieber has also fanned at least eight batters in each of his 10 starts this season.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.