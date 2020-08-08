Notes: Alomar's role, Luplow, McKenzie

Sandy Alomar Jr. is quick to remind everyone that he’s only temporarily filling in for Indians manager Terry Francona; however, the Tribe’s first-base and catching coach has had some valuable time this past week to learn the managerial ropes. Alomar has the qualities it takes to one day become a

Sandy Alomar Jr. is quick to remind everyone that he’s only temporarily filling in for Indians manager Terry Francona; however, the Tribe’s first-base and catching coach has had some valuable time this past week to learn the managerial ropes.

Alomar has the qualities it takes to one day become a skipper and many have voiced their opinions that the former catcher would one day be at the helm of a Major League team. Now, with Francona away with a minor gastrointestinal condition, Alomar is getting time to put those leadership traits to the test.

“There’s no question that Sandy at some point will be a Major League manager,” Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said. “In fact, he’s had opportunities to interview for those positions in the past, and for his own reasons, decided it wasn’t the right time for him. I do think whenever Sandy chooses to pursue that path, I’m confident he’ll get the opportunity in the future.”

Alomar had no idea that Francona was under the weather and was approached by Antonetti an hour before first pitch of Sunday’s contest in Minnesota, asking him to fill in until Francona returned. Without hesitation, Alomar said he’d do whatever it took to help the team. Nearly a week later, he’s starting to settle into his temporary role.

“I’m doing great,” Alomar said. “I was coaching first base and I’m focused on so many different things, controlling the running game. You have to change your mind — thinking. It starts with dealing with matchups and strategy. When I’m coaching first base, I strategize in only one area and with my catchers, getting them ready to go. Now you have to strategize with everything, so it’s a little different.”

Alomar is not in this process alone. The team moved third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh into the dugout and, along with video replay coordinator Mike Barnett and pitching coach Carl Willis, Alomar has a group of people he’s been leaning on. Before and after games, he also reaches out to Francona for guidance on lineup structures and pitching usage.

“He’s got so much to offer as a leader,” Antonetti said. “He’s demonstrated that as a coach, and at times where he’s had to step into roles to help lead, he’s been extraordinary in those. I think you’ll hear a consistent theme, but the way Sandy is approaching it is: How do I help lead a group of people to bring out the best of everyone? … He’s been really collaborative in the way he’s led and helped us navigate a challenging period where we don’t have Tito with us.”

Alomar is taking advantage of this valuable learning experience, but he’s making sure to keep his focus on the team.

“This a great opportunity to showcase things that I can do,” Alomar said. “But right now, I’m just focusing on helping this team until Tito gets back and [I can] go back to enjoying what I do: working with the catchers and [being the] first-base coach. I really enjoy being on that line. It’s fun.”

Sticking with Luplow

Outfielder Jordan Luplow started 0-for-20 with a walk in his first seven games of the 2020 season entering Saturday afternoon. However, despite his lack of results, Alomar wanted to keep Luplow in the lineup to help him get more consistent at-bats and boost his confidence.

“His swings are pretty decent with the guy that’s starting the game today, plus [the White Sox] have depth with the lefties,” Alomar said. “So, giving him the opportunity to go out there and play. He’s out there trying. It’s not like his at-bats are completely bad, he’s getting better. But he made some hard contact in the past right at people. I just don’t want him to lose his confidence. I want him to be the guy that we had last year. Sitting on the bench is not gonna do that. I need to put him out there.”

McKenzie pitching well

Although there are no Minor Leagues this season, the Indians have been monitoring some of their top prospects at their alternate training site in Lake County. Righty Triston McKenzie hasn’t pitched in a game since August 2018 due to injuries and is currently limited to simulated games, but the reports the Tribe has gotten have been positive.

“It’s not quite the same as playing against an opposing team,” Antonetti said, “but it’s the best we can do, and at least we’re able to track pitch quality, velocity, pitch movement, things like that using some of the resources that we have. So we’re better able to monitor their progress. Triston has done a really good job. I know it’s not as obvious to everyone else because there are no traditional Minor League statistics, but he’s healthy for the first time in a few years and pitching really, really well.”

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.