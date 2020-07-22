Notes: Indians' final cuts, Naquin ready

CLEVELAND — In order to get their Opening Day roster finalized, the Indians had to make a few difficult cuts on Wednesday afternoon before their exhibition game in Pittsburgh. Infielder/outfielder Jake Bauers and relievers James Hoyt and Hunter Wood were informed that they would not make the team. Even with

CLEVELAND — In order to get their Opening Day roster finalized, the Indians had to make a few difficult cuts on Wednesday afternoon before their exhibition game in Pittsburgh.

Infielder/outfielder Jake Bauers and relievers James Hoyt and Hunter Wood were informed that they would not make the team. Even with the rainy forecast moving the originally scheduled 7 p.m. ET start to two hours earlier, the team did not depart Cleveland until 1 p.m. ET in order to have conversations with each person affected by the last few decisions.

“We really tried to communicate as well as we could, as often as we could, and I think we did,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “We went into it knowing it was going to be difficult, and at some point almost unfair, to get a really good read on guys, but we did the best we could. Our promise to the players is always the same: We’ll be honest and we’ll be conscientious. We may not always be right. We understand that, but we will be honest and conscientious.”

Bauers entered the year with more confidence than he had in his first season with the Indians in 2019. He revamped his swing over the offseason and felt better about his approach at the plate when he got to Arizona in February. But since he arrived in Cleveland last year, he’s been the odd man out, defensively. His primary position is first base, but because of Carlos Santana, Bauers has made the transition to the outfield. However, the club also has nine other outfielders on its 40-man roster.

“Jake’s in a little bit of a peculiar spot,” Francona said on Sunday. “His best position’s probably first base. We’ve got a guy that we think is an All-Star there. So we’re trying to make that bat fit possibly in left field. Where does it fit? Those are all questions that we’re going to have to figure out. Regardless, we all feel like there’s an everyday player in there, and at some point, it’s going to show. The harder he works at handling adversity, things like [that], the better off he’ll be.”

The Indians like what Hoyt can bring to the bullpen, but his fastball velocity wasn’t quite built up just yet. Francona noted last week that the team is waiting for his arm speed to get back, but they know his explosive heater will come once it returns. Francona also said that a transaction involving Wood’s status would be announced on Thursday.

By cutting two relievers, the Indians are choosing to carry 14 pitchers with three utility guys. With Christian Arroyo, Mike Freeman and Yu Chang, the bench may get a little crowded, especially when the four starting infielders rarely take a day off. And with 17 straight games without an off-day to start the season, the Tribe could choose to mix up the roster depending on its biggest needs.

“We could have carried another outfielder, but that would have given us four extra outfielders,” Francona said. “I don’t know what you do with four extra outfielders. We’ll see how things go. We’re going to have to check in with guys daily, because all of a sudden, we’re going to have to play 17 in a row. So we’ll check in with guys daily and try to put our best foot forward to win games like we always do.”

Naquin will be ready for Opening Day

In Monday night’s exhibition game against the Pirates, outfielder Tyler Naquin fouled a ball off his right foot. A toe contusion kept him out of Tuesday night’s intrasquad scrimmage, and he did not travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, but Francona said he’ll be ready for the start of the season.

“He’s fine,” Francona said. “He was actually in today and tried to talk his way into playing. But he was only going to get that one at-bat today anyway… so I told him to stay home, and I think he faced [Nick] Wittgren and Oliver Pérez back home in Cleveland.”

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.