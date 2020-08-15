Notes: Pérez's return; rotation plans

If it were up to Roberto Pérez, the Tribe’s regular catcher would’ve been back behind the dish on Friday night at Comerica Park. But because the team didn’t want to rush him back too quickly from a right shoulder strain, Cleveland decided to give him a few extra days at

If it were up to Roberto Pérez, the Tribe’s regular catcher would’ve been back behind the dish on Friday night at Comerica Park. But because the team didn’t want to rush him back too quickly from a right shoulder strain, Cleveland decided to give him a few extra days at the club’s alternate training site in Lake County, Ohio.

On Saturday afternoon, manager Terry Francona said the club is targeting Tuesday’s series opener in Pittsburgh for Pérez to rejoin the Major League squad. His last appearance came in the first game of a doubleheader against the White Sox on July 28 at Progressive Field.

“I think that’s a legitimate target,” Francona said. “I think, all things considered, it’s probably still quick. But the trainers have signed off, and again, he’s got to make sure he gets through everything this next couple days. But I think we’re all on board with that.”

Pérez raved all through Summer Camp about his health. The backstop played through bone spurs in his right ankle from April 2019 through the end of the season. He had described the pain as feeling like a knife was scraping against him. After surgery to remove the bone spurs this past offseason, Pérez returned to Summer Camp feeling better than he ever has since he took over the team’s starting catching role.

It took until just the first game of the 2020 season for that health to take a slight dip. On Opening Day, Pérez made an awkward throw to first base while falling to the ground that caused discomfort in his shoulder. He played the next game and attempted to play again on July 28, but the team immediately called up catcher Beau Taylor after the first game of the doubleheader. Pérez was placed on the injured list the next day.

What’s the plan for the rotation?

The Indians optioned Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac to Lake County on Friday after the starters broke team protocols in Chicago last weekend. Adam Plutko will take Clevinger’s spot again on Sunday and, because of the team’s off-day Monday, Cleveland will not need a fifth starter until Aug. 22.

Because Clevinger and Plesac cannot be activated sooner than the 10-day minimum (assuming they are not needed to replace an injured player before then), lefty Logan Allen may get an opportunity to make the Aug. 22 start.

Tito enjoying Detroit’s dugouts

With the COVID-19 protocols this season, most ballparks can’t hold all 28 players in each team’s dugouts. Extra starting pitchers and other players not in the game have found seats in the stands, in dugout suites or in other places during games to help keep themselves appropriately distanced from their teammates. But the Tigers have found a way to extend their dugouts down the first- and third-base lines.

“I went down to look at the dugout, and I was so happy when I saw the dugout because it gave us a chance to be a team,” Francona said. “For the first time, we were all together, and it’s noticeable during the game.”

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.