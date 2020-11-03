Pérez, Hernandez win AL Gold Glove Awards

CLEVELAND — For the second consecutive year, the Indians had two players bring home Gold Glove Awards. On Tuesday night, Rawlings announced that Tribe catcher Roberto Pérez and second baseman Cesar Hernandez won 2020 Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions. It was Hernandez’s first career Gold Glove and Pérez’s

On Tuesday night, Rawlings announced that Tribe catcher Roberto Pérez and second baseman Cesar Hernandez won 2020 Gold Glove Awards at their respective positions. It was Hernandez’s first career Gold Glove and Pérez’s second.

Pérez won his first Gold Glove in 2019, his first season as the Tribe’s starting backstop. He’s only the second catcher in franchise history to win multiple Gold Gloves, joining Ray Fosse (1970 and ‘71). For the second straight season, Pérez did not allow a passed ball. The last time he permitted a passed ball was Sept. 4, 2018, which is the longest such streak by an MLB catcher since ‘05 (Dan Wilson, 180 games).

Of the four player options that were on the table for Cleveland heading into the offseason, it only picked up Pérez’s $5.5 million option for next season, and his defense is a big reason why. He’ll carry a 126-game errorless streak into 2021, and he led all Major League catchers in caught-stealing percentage in ‘20, throwing out 10 of 14 (71 percent) potential basestealers. He also finished third in the AL in defensive runs saved (six).

Hernandez wasn’t just one of the Tribe’s most consistent bats this season, but he is now the first Indians second baseman to win a Gold Glove since Roberto Alomar in 2001. Hernandez finished second among AL second basemen in defensive runs saved (six) and first in innings (503 2/3 innings), while posting a .981 fielding percentage. His 4.7 Defensive Runs Above Average, according to FanGraphs, led all MLB second basemen.

The 30-year-old Hernandez is currently a free agent, but he has expressed his desire to stay in Cleveland. The Indians are hoping they’ll have enough financial flexibility to bring him back for the 2021 season.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com.