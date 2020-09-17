Ramírez celebrates with 4 birthday hits

The traditional birthday protocol is to buy presents for the person who is celebrating another year of life. Instead, José Ramírez gifted the Indians four hits, including two home runs, and four RBIs on his 28th birthday to help lift the club to its first win since Sept. 7. For

For the first time in over a week, the Tribe received stellar pitching, as Shane Bieber went 7 ⅔ innings permitting three runs on 118 pitches, and tremendous run support, as Ramírez’s two long balls led the way in Cleveland’s 10-3 victory over Detroit on Thursday at Comerica Park.

• Box score

Ramírez’s timely performance enabled his name to join an exclusive list. He became the sixth player in franchise history to hit two homers on his birthday, joining Carlos Santana (2012), Albert Belle (1995), Joe Azcue (‘63), Ray Boone (‘51) and Earl Averill (‘34).

