Romo suspended, Lindor fined after dustup

Pitcher Sergio Romo of the Minnesota Twins has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine as a result of his inappropriate actions in the top of the eighth inning of Friday night’s game vs. the Cleveland Indians at Target Field. Chris Young, Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations for

Pitcher Sergio Romo of the Minnesota Twins has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine as a result of his inappropriate actions in the top of the eighth inning of Friday night’s game vs. the Cleveland Indians at Target Field. Chris Young, Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations for Major League Baseball, made the announcement.

Unless appealed, the suspension of Romo will be served tonight, when these Clubs will continue their series. If Romo elects to appeal, then the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

In addition, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has received an undisclosed fine for his role in the incident.