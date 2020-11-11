These prospects face roster/Rule 5 decision

In the coming days, all 30 Major League organizations have some serious decisions to make.

They have until Nov. 20 to decide what they will do with their 40-man rosters. Some prospects will earn a coveted spot, some will not and will thus be eligible to be taken by the other 29 teams in the Rule 5 Draft, which will take place on Dec. 10.

Players first signed at age 18 or younger must be added to 40-man rosters within five seasons or they become eligible to be drafted by other organizations through the Rule 5 process. Players signed at 19 years or older have to be protected within four seasons. Clubs pay $100,000 to select a player in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. If that player doesn’t stay on the MLB roster for the full season, he must be offered back to his former team for $50,000.

For this year, that means an international or high school Draft pick signed in 2016 — assuming he was 18 or younger as of June 5 of that year — has to be protected. A college player taken in the 2017 Draft is in the same position.

There are seven players on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list who need to be protected or become exposed to the Rule 5 Draft.

17) Forrest Whitley, RHP (Astros)

20) Matt Manning, RHP (Tigers)

38) Nolan Jones, 3B (Indians)

51) Taylor Trammell, OF (Mariners)

73) Brandon Marsh, OF (Angels)

79) Geraldo Perdomo, SS (D-backs)

81) Jordan Balazovic, RHP (Twins)

All of these Top 100 prospects expect to be protected. Over the past five seasons, all 52 Top 100 prospects who were eligible got roster spots (2019: 13; 2018: 8; 2017: 8; 2016: 12; 2015: 11). Obviously, many more players than the handful of Top 100 prospects listed above are eligible to be added to their team’s 40-man roster. There were more than 1,700 players who were Rule 5 eligible in 2019, for example, with 149 of them on organizational Top 30 lists at the time. Of those 149 prospects, 87 (58.3 percent) were protected.

That was an uptick in protected Top 30 prospects from 2018, when 71 of the 149 earned roster spots (47.6 percent), but was more in line with the 2017 (85 of 153 eligible Top 30 prospects, or 55.6 percent) and 2016 (84 out of 144, 58 percent) rates. Back in 2015, 48 percent (75 of 156) Top 30 prospects were protected from the Rule 5 Draft.

Here’s a list of all 30 teams’ Top 30 prospects who need to be protected to avoid being exposed to the Rule 5 Draft:

Arizona Diamondbacks:

3) Geraldo Perdomo, SS

8) Luis Frias, RHP

10) J.B. Bukauskas, RHP

13) Stuart Fairchild, OF

Atlanta Braves:

6) Kyle Muller, LHP

25) Thomas Burrows, LHP

Baltimore Orioles:

8) Yusniel Diaz, OF

9) Michael Baumann, RHP

11) Zac Lowther, LHP

19) Alexander Wells, LHP

25) Rylan Bannon, 2B/3B

26) Cody Sedlock, RHP

27) Brenan Hanifee, RHP

Boston Red Sox:

4) Bryan Mata, RHP

7) Jay Groome, LHP

16) Jeisson Rosario, OF

19) Connor Wong, C/2B/3B

20) Hudson Potts, 3B/2B

23) Connor Seabold, RHP

Chicago Cubs:

11) Christopher Morel, 3B

12) Cory Abbott, RHP

26) Keegan Thompson, RHP

30) Brendon Little, LHP

Chicago White Sox:

10) Gavin Sheets, 1B

14) Jake Burger, 3B

24) Tyler Johnson, RHP

25) Lenyn Sosa, SS

28) Luis Mieses, OF

29) Will Kincanon, RHP

Cincinnati Reds:

16) Riley O’Brien, RHP

17) Vladimir Gutierrez, RHP

18) Jacob Heatherly, LHP

19) Alfredo Rodriguez, SS

20) TJ Friedl, OF

23) Joel Kuhnel, RHP

24) Mariel Bautista, OF

28) Jared Solomon, RHP

Cleveland Indians:

1) Nolan Jones, 3B

6) Gabriel Arias, SS

22) Carlos Vargas, RHP

25) Luis Oviedo, RHP

30) Will Benson, OF

Colorado Rockies:

7) Colton Welker, 3B

15) Helcris Olivarez, LHP

19) Daniel Montano, OF

26) Riley Pint, RHP

30) Ever Moya, LHP

Detroit Tigers:

3) Matt Manning, RHP

9) Joey Wentz, LHP

10) Alex Faedo, RHP

16) Wenceel Perez, SS

30) Elvin Rodriguez, RHP

Houston Astros:

1) Forrest Whitley, RHP

2) Freudis Nova, INF

8) Jairo Solis, RHP

12) Tyler Ivey, RHP

14) Jose Alberto Rivera, RHP

19) Luis Santana, 2B/3B

27) Peter Solomon, RHP

29) Ronnie Dawson, OF

Kansas City Royals:

8) Khalil Lee, OF

14) Seuly Matias, OF

18) Brewer Hicklen, OF

22) Daniel Tillo, LHP

24) Yefri Del Rosario, RHP

Los Angeles Angels:

1) Brandon Marsh, OF

6) Chris Rodriguez, RHP

12) Packy Naughton, LHP

13) Jose Soriano, RHP

17) Oliver Ortega, RHP

19) Livan Soto, SS

23) Orlando Martinez, OF

24) Kevin Maitan, 3B/SS/2B

26) Leonardo Rivas, SS

Los Angeles Dodgers:

16) Gerardo Carrillo, RHP

21) Omar Estevez, 2B/SS

22) Edwin Uceta, RHP

27) Brett de Geus, RHP

28) Andre Jackson, RHP

30) Cody Thomas, OF

Miami Marlins:

13) Jose Devers, SS

17) Jerar Encarnacion, OF

Milwaukee Brewers:

4) Mario Feliciano, C

14) Zack Brown, RHP

15) Payton Henry, C

24) Alec Bettinger, RHP

25) Dylan File, RHP

28) Lucas Erceg, 3B/1B

29) Pablo Abreu, OF

Minnesota Twins:

4) Jordan Balazovic, RHP

9) Wander Javier, SS

13) Akil Baddoo, OF

22) Jose Miranda, INF

25) Yunior Severino, 2B

27) Benjamin Rortvedt, C

30) Gabriel Maciel, OF

New York Mets:

14) Shervyen Newton, INF

18) Dedniel Nunez, RHP

22) Michel Otanez, RHP

27) Tony Dibrell, RHP

29) Daison Acosta, RHP

30) Luis Carpio, INF

New York Yankees:

4) Oswald Peraza, SS

8) Alexander Vizcaino, RHP

9) Yoendrys Gomez, RHP

19) Roansy Contreras, RHP

24) Trevor Stephan, RHP

Oakland Athletics:

12) Jordan Diaz, 3B

13) Greg Deichmann, OF

18) Lazaro Armenteros, OF

23) Buddy Reed, OF

24) Brian Howard, RHP

25) Miguel Romero, RHP

26) Parker Dunshee, RHP

Philadelphia Phillies:

4) Francisco Morales, RHP

9) Enyel De Los Santos, RHP

11) Simon Muzziotti, OF

13) Nick Maton, SS

15) Damon Jones, LHP

19) Jhailyn Ortiz, OF

20) Rodolfo Duran, C

21) David Parkinson, LHP

25) Arquimedes Gamboa, SS

26) Kyle Dohy, LHP

27) Kyle Young, LHP

29) Daniel Brito, 2B

Pittsburgh Pirates:

19) Santiago Florez, RHP

21) Kevin Kramer, 2B

23) Lolo Sanchez, OF

24) Max Kranick, RHP

26) Rodolfo Castro, INF

30) Travis MacGregor, RHP

San Diego Padres:

8) Tucupita Marcano, INF

10) Reggie Lawson, RHP

17) Tirso Ornelas, OF

19) Esteury Ruiz, 2B

23) Lake Bachar, RHP

26) Pedro Avila, RHP

28) Eguy Rosario, INF

29) Jordy Barley, SS

San Francisco Giants:

7) Alexander Canario, OF

17) Gregory Santos, RHP

25) Camilo Doval, RHP

Seattle Mariners:

5) Taylor Trammell, OF

14) Juan Then, RHP

20) Sam Delaplane, RHP

21) Joe Rizzo, 3B

23) Wyatt Mills, RHP

St. Louis Cardinals:

4) Ivan Herrera, C

13) Angel Rondon, RHP

15) Julio Rodriguez, C

24) Juan Yepez, OF/1B/3B

27) Roel Ramirez, RHP

30) Alvaro Seijas, RHP

Tampa Bay Rays:

10) Josh Lowe, OF

15) Moises Gomez, OF

17) Taylor Walls, SS

24) Paul Campbell, RHP

Texas Rangers:

14) David Garcia, C

20) Yerry Rodriguez, RHP

21) A.J. Alexy, RHP

Toronto Blue Jays:

8) Gabriel Moreno, C

13) Otto Lopez, SS/2B

19) Kevin Smith, SS/3B

22) Riley Adams, C

26) Josh Winckowski, RHP

30) Chavez Young, OF

Washington Nationals:

14) Israel Pineda, C

16) Joan Adon, RHP

24) Sterling Sharp, RHP

27) Raudy Read, C

28) Cole Freeman, OF/2B

29) Nick Banks, OF