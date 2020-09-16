Tough loss extends Tribe's slide to 8

Francisco Lindor tried to be the Indians’ hero on Tuesday with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. James Karinchak attempted to bring some energy to the dugout on Wednesday by escaping a jam with runners on second and third and no outs with the game tied in the

Francisco Lindor tried to be the Indians’ hero on Tuesday with a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. James Karinchak attempted to bring some energy to the dugout on Wednesday by escaping a jam with runners on second and third and no outs with the game tied in the seventh. But no matter how many sparks the team receives, nothing ignites.

The Tribe lost its eighth consecutive game in the 10th inning on Wednesday night, as Phil Maton gave up a walk-off single to Javier Báez that lifted the Cubs to a 3-2 victory at Wrigley Field. It marks the first time Cleveland has lost eight straight games since June 2013.

With an automatic runner on second, Maton gave up a single to lead off the bottom of the 10th before walking the bases loaded. He rebounded with back-to-back strikeouts of Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber before Báez served an 0-2 curveball into left field to secure the win.

The Indians have watched their name plummet from the No. 2 seed in the postseason rankings down to No. 8 during this skid. But with the Tigers’ loss to the Royals on Wednesday, the Tribe still remains four games ahead of Detroit in the loss column entering a four-game series at Comerica Park that begins on Thursday.

