Tribe boasts Gold Glove finalists at P, C, 2B

The finalists — three at each position in each league — for the 2020 Gold Glove Awards are being revealed by Rawlings on Twitter. The winners will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 3, on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

PITCHER

Griffin Canning, Angels

Kenta Maeda, Twins

Zach Plesac, Indians

CATCHER

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox

James McCann, White Sox

Roberto Pérez, Indians

FIRST BASE

Yuli Gurriel, Astros

Matt Olson, A’s

Evan White, Mariners

SECOND BASE

Cesar Hernandez, Indians

Danny Mendick, White Sox

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PITCHER

Max Fried, Braves

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs

Alec Mills, Cubs

CATCHER

Tucker Barnhart, Reds

Willson Contreras, Cubs

Jacob Stallings, Pirates

FIRST BASE

Brandon Belt, Giants

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs