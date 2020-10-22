Cleveland Indians 

Tribe boasts Gold Glove finalists at P, C, 2B

WFIN

The finalists — three at each position in each league — for the 2020 Gold Glove Awards are being revealed by Rawlings on Twitter. The winners will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 3, on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

All-time Gold Glove winners

AMERICAN LEAGUE

PITCHER
Griffin Canning, Angels
Kenta Maeda, Twins
Zach Plesac, Indians

CATCHER
Yasmani Grandal, White Sox
James McCann, White Sox
Roberto Pérez, Indians

FIRST BASE
Yuli Gurriel, Astros
Matt Olson, A’s
Evan White, Mariners

SECOND BASE
Cesar Hernandez, Indians
Danny Mendick, White Sox
Jonathan Schoop, Tigers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PITCHER
Max Fried, Braves
Kyle Hendricks, Cubs
Alec Mills, Cubs

CATCHER
Tucker Barnhart, Reds
Willson Contreras, Cubs
Jacob Stallings, Pirates

FIRST BASE
Brandon Belt, Giants
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs