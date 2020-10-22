Tribe boasts Gold Glove finalists at P, C, 2B
The finalists — three at each position in each league — for the 2020 Gold Glove Awards are being revealed by Rawlings on Twitter. The winners will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 3, on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
PITCHER
Griffin Canning, Angels
Kenta Maeda, Twins
Zach Plesac, Indians
CATCHER
Yasmani Grandal, White Sox
James McCann, White Sox
Roberto Pérez, Indians
FIRST BASE
Yuli Gurriel, Astros
Matt Olson, A’s
Evan White, Mariners
SECOND BASE
Cesar Hernandez, Indians
Danny Mendick, White Sox
Jonathan Schoop, Tigers
NATIONAL LEAGUE
PITCHER
Max Fried, Braves
Kyle Hendricks, Cubs
Alec Mills, Cubs
CATCHER
Tucker Barnhart, Reds
Willson Contreras, Cubs
Jacob Stallings, Pirates
FIRST BASE
Brandon Belt, Giants
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs