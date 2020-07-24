Tribe calls up outfielder Daniel Johnson

CLEVELAND — After all the injuries Tyler Naquin has had to battle over the past few seasons, the Indians outfielder is now hoping to avoid the injured list once again. Prior to Friday’s Opening Day game against the Royals, the Tribe recalled outfielder Daniel Johnson from its alternate training site

Prior to Friday’s Opening Day game against the Royals, the Tribe recalled outfielder Daniel Johnson from its alternate training site in Lake County, Ohio. Johnson had been sent down earlier in the week, but after Naquin fouled a ball off his right foot on Monday night, the team decided to add some more outfield depth.

Naquin missed Tuesday’s intrasquad scrimmage with a right big toe contusion, and he had the toe drained to try to help the healing process.

“I haven’t ever been through childbirth, but that’s the way he explained it,” Indians manager Terry Francona said on Thursday. “I’m not sure how he would know that, but I don’t think it was probably a whole lot of fun. But I think he’s OK. He’s a pretty tough kid.”

The Tribe has not yet recalled Zach Plesac from Triple-A Columbus. Until Plesac needs to be added to the roster for his start on Tuesday, the club can avoid sending Naquin to the injured list. That will give Naquin an extra four days to see if the toe can heal without needing to miss a significant amount of time.

This marks Johnson’s first callup to the big leagues. He will not be in the Tribe’s starting lineup, but he will be available off the bench. He had a solid showing at the plate during Summer Camp and hit .306 with an .867 OPS in 84 games at Triple-A in 2019.

