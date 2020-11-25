Tribe claims Humphreys, DFA's Cimber

CLEVELAND — In order to make a waiver claim on Wednesday, the Indians had to part ways with the submarine-throwing righty who’s been part of their bullpen since 2018. The Tribe announced Wednesday afternoon that it claimed right-hander Jordan Humphreys from the Giants. In order to make room for him

CLEVELAND — In order to make a waiver claim on Wednesday, the Indians had to part ways with the submarine-throwing righty who’s been part of their bullpen since 2018.

The Tribe announced Wednesday afternoon that it claimed right-hander Jordan Humphreys from the Giants. In order to make room for him on the 40-man roster, the club designated Adam Cimber for assignment.

Humphreys missed the entire 2018 season and most of ’19 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He last pitched in the Arizona Fall League in ’19 as a member of the Mets’ organization, allowing just one run over 11 2/3 innings with four walks and eight strikeouts. The Giants claimed him off waivers in August, but he spent the rest of ’20 on the restricted list. The 24-year-old has yet to make his Major League debut but has gone 13-7 with a 2.60 ERA over 35 Minor League appearances (28 starts) with 170 strikeouts and 30 walks in 169 2/3 frames.

Cimber joined the Tribe from the Padres at the 2018 non-waiver Trade Deadline. The right-hander owned a 4.30 ERA and a 1.398 WHIP in his 88 innings with Cleveland. He struggled in ’20 and was optioned to the team’s alternate training site for most of September. Cimber finished the year with a 3.97 ERA with five strikeouts and two walks in 11 2/3 innings.

