Tribe clinches playoff berth on José's walk-off

CLEVELAND — Just a week ago, José Ramírez’s name may have been on a few people’s radars as a potential American League MVP candidate. But just in the past seven days, he’s made sure his name is going to be heavily considered, as he launched a walk-off homer in the

CLEVELAND — Just a week ago, José Ramírez’s name may have been on a few people’s radars as a potential American League MVP candidate. But just in the past seven days, he’s made sure his name is going to be heavily considered, as he launched a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to help the Tribe clinch a 2020 postseason berth.

The second the ball exploded off Ramírez’s bat, Francisco Lindor rounded third base with his fist high above his head, jumping as he made his way toward home. Ramírez waved his hands in the air and the Tribe’s dugout took just seconds to empty and meet him at home plate. The three-run blast lifted the Indians to a 5-3 victory over the White Sox at Progressive Field.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.