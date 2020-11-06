Tribe earns inaugural AL team Gold Glove

For the first time in the 64-year history of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, a club from each league was honored with a team Gold Glove Award in 2020. The inaugural team Gold Glove Award in the American League went to the Indians, and the first in the National League

For the first time in the 64-year history of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, a club from each league was honored with a team Gold Glove Award in 2020. The inaugural team Gold Glove Award in the American League went to the Indians, and the first in the National League went to the Cubs, as announced on MLB Network on Friday night.

The winners of the inaugural team Gold Glove Awards were determined based on the SABR Defensive Index, which includes data from Statcast, Sports Info Solutions and STATS, LLC, as well as traditional and advanced metrics.

Cleveland led all AL clubs with 27 defensive runs saved in 2020, three more than the second-place Rays. The Tribe was led defensively by catcher Roberto Pérez and second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who both won individual Gold Gloves, as well as shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman Carlos Santana and center fielder Oscar Mercado.

Pérez, who has won a Gold Glove each of the past two seasons, led AL catchers with six defensive runs saved in 2020. Lindor led the Indians with five outs above average, second among shortstops in the Majors to only the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. Hernandez ranked second among AL second basemen in both DRS (six) and OAA (four). And Mercado finished second among AL center fielders with an ultimate zone rating per 150 games of 20.7.

First-time Gold Glove Award winner Javier Báez led a tremendous Cubs infield with seven DRS, which ranked third among MLB shortstops. His double-play partner, rookie Nico Hoerner, was excellent at second base, with five DRS of his own. At first base, Anthony RIzzo won his third career Gold Glove Award, finishing with three DRS. And on the mound, right-hander Kyle Hendricks was tied for second among Major League pitchers with three DRS as well.

Manny Randhawa is a reporter for MLB.com based in Denver. Follow him on Twitter at @MannyOnMLB.