Tribe faces elimination after Bieber stumbles
CLEVELAND — The matchup of Shane Bieber and Gerrit Cole was one of the most highly anticipated events of the 2020 season. But what was expected to be a pitcher’s duel ended in just two pitches, as Bieber put the Indians in an early two-run deficit after giving up just one first-inning run all season.
Bieber couldn’t prevent the snowball effect.
• AL Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire, Game 2: Wed., 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
In his postseason debut, Bieber matched his career high by allowing seven earned runs on nine hits, including two homers, in 4 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, Cole held the Indians to two runs with 13 strikeouts in seven frames as the Yankees rolled to a 12-3 victory in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday at Progressive Field. The loss matched the Tribe’s third-largest postseason defeat by run differential in franchise history.
Since earned runs became an official stat in 1913, only Hal Newhouser (1945), Clayton Kershaw (2013, ‘14) and Bieber have given up at least seven runs in a postseason start after owning a sub-2.00 ERA during the regular season, according to STATS.
