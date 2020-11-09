Tribe fulfills Clev deal; Karinchak 6th in ROY

The Indians and Padres completed the Aug. 31 blockbuster swap that brought starter Mike Clevinger to San Diego.

Cleveland is sending right-hander Matt Waldron to the Padres as the player to be named later in the nine-player swap in which San Diego also received Clevinger and Greg Allen in exchange for Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill and prospects Joey Cantillo, Garbriel Arias and Owen Miller.

Waldron, 24, was the Indians’ 18th-round pick in the 2019 Draft out of the University of Nebraska. He went a combined 4-0 with one save and a 2.96 ERA in 14 outings in 2019 between the Arizona Rookie League and short-season Mahoning Valley.

Karinchak gets down-ballot ROY support

The “Wild Thing” got some love in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award voting. Right-handed reliever James Karinchak finished sixth in the AL vote, behind Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis, White Sox center fielder Luis Robert, Astros right-hander Cristian Javier, A’s catcher Sean Murphy and Tigers shortstop Willi Castro. Lewis won the award unanimously.

Karinchak, who had a 2.67 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 27 innings across 27 appearances while striking out 53 of 109 batters faced, received five third-place votes.

