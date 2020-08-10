Tribe puts squeeze on White Sox in extras

The Indians went home frustrated after their first experience with the automatic runner in extra innings earlier this season against the Royals, but their second chance left a much better taste in their mouths, despite a 46-minute rain delay in the bottom of the 10th. José Ramírez was sent to

José Ramírez was sent to second base to start the top of the 10th and moved to third on an infield single. Delino DeShields then stepped to the plate and executed a perfect safety squeeze bunt and Mike Freeman followed with an RBI single to lift the Tribe to a 5-4 victory over the White Sox on Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Though Cleveland had a comfortable two-run lead entering the bottom half of the 10th with closer Brad Hand on the mound, weather made it a challenging win to secure. Center fielder Bradley Zimmer struggled to track a shallow fly ball through the rain, allowing the automatic runner to score when a bloop single dropped in. The rain only intensified, and Hand struggled to command his pitches, permitting a four-pitch walk before the game officially entered a delay.

Oliver Pérez took the rubber after the delay to record the final two outs for his fifth career save.

Entering the eighth inning, it appeared as if the team would spoil yet another quality outing from one of its starters after Shane Bieber allowed three runs on four hits through six innings with eight strikeouts. But Franmil Reyes turned the momentum back in the Indians’ favor with a two-out RBI double to center field to tie the game.

