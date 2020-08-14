Tribe sends Clevinger, Plesac to Lake County

CLEVELAND — The Indians placed Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list on Tuesday after the two righties broke team protocols last weekend in Chicago. Now, the pitchers will be heading to the team’s alternate training site. Prior to the series opener in Detroit on Friday, the Indians

CLEVELAND — The Indians placed Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list on Tuesday after the two righties broke team protocols last weekend in Chicago. Now, the pitchers will be heading to the team’s alternate training site.

Prior to the series opener in Detroit on Friday, the Indians activated Clevinger and Plesac from the restricted list and optioned both to Lake County.

The Indians sent Plesac back to Cleveland on Sunday morning via car service after he went out in Chicago on Saturday night with friends. He came back to the hotel after the team’s curfew of 10 p.m. and was told to self-quarantine for three days. It wasn’t revealed until Monday afternoon that Clevinger, who flew home with the Tribe on Sunday, was also out on Saturday night with Plesac.

The team had previously considered moving Plesac to Lake County before he violated team rules because the Tribe would not need a fifth starter until Aug. 22 due to having a handful of off days. But now, the club is sending a stern message to the pair of starters, who violated their guidelines. Clevinger had one option remaining entering this year, while Plesac had three.

