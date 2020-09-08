Tribe slugs early, 'pen crumbles late in loss

CLEVELAND — The Indians entered Tuesday’s game owning the sixth-highest defensive WAR (7.0) according to Fangraphs, and were tied with the fourth-fewest errors in the Majors. But on a rare night, the Tribe’s defense played a large role in its 8-6 loss to the Royals at Progressive Field. Though it’s

CLEVELAND — The Indians entered Tuesday’s game owning the sixth-highest defensive WAR (7.0) according to Fangraphs, and were tied with the fourth-fewest errors in the Majors. But on a rare night, the Tribe’s defense played a large role in its 8-6 loss to the Royals at Progressive Field.

Though it’s not penciled in the scorebook as an error, center fielder Delino DeShields ran into some trouble in the third inning, losing his footing on a fly ball from Nicky Lopez. DeShields tripped as he tracked the ball, allowing it to fall in for a double in front of him. The next batter drew a walk before Whit Merrifield launched a three-run homer.

Cleveland held a two-run lead heading into the seventh inning, but the frame started on a rough note, as shortstop Francisco Lindor — playing on the right side of second base in a shift — bounced a backhand toss to first baseman Carlos Santana, who was unable to hold on to the ball. The error was charged to Santana and the two runs that went on to score that inning were both unearned.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie gave up three runs (the Merrifield homer) in five frames and James Karinchak worked an efficient, nine-pitch inning in the sixth. But the two unearned runs in the seventh with Cal Quantrill on the mound started a domino effect the Tribe’s bullpen couldn’t stop. Adam Cimber was charged with two runs in one-third of a frame in the eighth and Adam Plutko gave up an RBI single in the ninth.

