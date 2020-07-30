Tribe struggles behind Plesac's 11-K outing

CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco joined a Zoom call with local media after his 10-strikeout start on Sunday and said, “You guys know and we know, we strike out a lot of people.” Now that the Tribe has sent each of its five starters to the mound, the statement still holds

CLEVELAND — Carlos Carrasco joined a Zoom call with local media after his 10-strikeout start on Sunday and said, “You guys know and we know, we strike out a lot of people.” Now that the Tribe has sent each of its five starters to the mound, the statement still holds true.

Indians hurler Zach Plesac mowed down the White Sox lineup on Wednesday evening, striking out a career-high 11 batters through eight scoreless innings. Plesac permitted just three hits, but after he exited the game, the wheels fell off the cart.

• Box score

Closer Brad Hand entered with a scoreless tie and exited after just one-third of an inning. The lefty was charged with four runs (three earned), permitting one hit, one walk and hitting one batter, as the Tribe fell to Chicago, 4-0, on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

Hand started the inning by giving up a leadoff double to Tim Anderson, before walking Yoan Moncada and plunking Jose Abreu. Yasmani Grandal pushed the first run across with a sacrifice fly and a two-strike catcher’s interference call reloaded the bases for Eloy Jiménez. The Indians turned to reliever Adam Cimber to escape the jam, but two more runs were charged to Hand as Cimber allowed a sac fly and an RBI single to give the White Sox a 4-0 lead.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.