Tribe thrills with comeback win in Game 60

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez almost single-handedly allowed the Indians to have an opportunity to secure home-field advantage for the postseason after his scorching run heading into the weekend. But for the team to make one last effort for the first round of the playoffs to take place at Progressive Field, it would need more offensive help than just one bat.

That’s where Franmil Reyes and Carlos Santana stepped in.

The Indians clawed their way back from a four-run deficit with a three-run homer by Reyes in the bottom of the sixth before Santana delivered the go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh give them one last chance to clinch home-field advantage for the American League Wild Card Series in an 8-6 victory over the Pirates on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Assuming the White Sox don’t overcome their deficit to the Cubs, the Tribe will officially move into the No. 4 seed, dropping the Sox to No. 7. In that scenario, because of a Blue Jays loss, the Indians would host the Yankees in the first round of the playoffs, beginning on Tuesday.

