Tribe's offensive rut persists in loss to Cubs

CLEVELAND — The Indians are still searching for a way to escape the rut their offense has fallen into. Though a few players have begun scattering more hits throughout each game, the team’s struggle to push runs across the plate continues. In 12 of the Tribe’s 19 games, the club

CLEVELAND — The Indians are still searching for a way to escape the rut their offense has fallen into. Though a few players have begun scattering more hits throughout each game, the team’s struggle to push runs across the plate continues.

In 12 of the Tribe’s 19 games, the club has been unable to score more than two runs, including its 7-2 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday night at Progressive Field. Being held to two or fewer runs in 12 of their first 19 contests is tied for the most in that span in franchise history with the 1910 squad.

The offensive struggles have been consistent since the season began, but the Tribe’s pitching staff has been the reason the team’s record is still sitting above .500. Both the starting rotation and bullpen had been in cruise control from Opening Day until Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac were placed on the restricted list on Tuesday due to violating team protocols, causing the staff to get thrown out of whack.

After a four-inning outing from Adam Plutko in his spot start in the series opener against the Cubs, Carlos Carrasco turned in his shortest start of the season, getting charged with three runs on four hits with five walks through 4 1/3 innings. Over the two-game set, the Indians’ bullpen allowed 10 runs, and Tuesday and Wednesday marked the first two times Cleveland has given up more than four runs in a game all season.

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.