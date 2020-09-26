Tribe's playoff seeding takes hit in tough loss

CLEVELAND — Ten days ago, the Indians were hoping to hold on to the final Wild Card spot in order to squeeze their way into the postseason. But after winning eight of their previous nine games entering Saturday night, the Tribe still had its eyes set on a division title.

CLEVELAND — Ten days ago, the Indians were hoping to hold on to the final Wild Card spot in order to squeeze their way into the postseason. But after winning eight of their previous nine games entering Saturday night, the Tribe still had its eyes set on a division title. But an 8-0 loss to the Pirates at Progressive Field ended those hopes.

The only chance the Indians had at returning to the top of the American League Central was to sweep the Pirates along with a Reds sweep of the Twins. But now, the Tribe will attempt to hang on for a chance to play at home for the Wild Card Series by moving back into the No. 4 seed after falling a half-game behind the White Sox following the loss.

Even with only one game remaining in the regular season, the Indians still have so much uncertainty regarding their playoff future. However, one thing is clear: The Tribe will either be the No. 4 seed or No. 7 seed in the postseason. If Cleveland finishes Sunday tied with Chicago in the standings, the Indians would be granted the better seed due to winning the head-to-head season series.

On paper, it seemed like the Indians were set up for success, carrying a five-game winning streak into the three-game series against the Pirates, who boast the worst record in the Majors. While the bats were able to come alive in enough time on Friday night to win in walk-off fashion, the Indians’ offense was held to just five hits on Saturday.

The struggling offense has yet to establish consistency, but what may be more concerning for the Tribe is a career-high eight-run outing from Aaron Civale. The right-hander was already told he’d be moved to the bullpen for the best-of-three Wild Card Series, but he would rejoin the rotation if the team advances beyond the first round. And after his first career complete game against the Pirates on August 19, Civale has not looked as sharp.

In his last 40 innings, Civale has permitted 28 runs (6.30 ERA) and inflated his season ERA to 4.47 after permitting those eight runs on 10 hits, including three homers, in four innings in his latest start against Pittsburgh.

