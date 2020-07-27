White Sox-Tribe postponed; DH on Tuesday

The Cleveland Indians announced Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, with the makeup game starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. The originally scheduled Tuesday night game will follow the first game after an

The originally scheduled Tuesday night game will follow the first game after an approximately 45 min. break. Both games will be televised on SportsTime Ohio and broadcast on WTAM and the Indians Radio Network. WMMS will join in to simulcast at 7 p.m.