With Carrasco searching, Tribe drops series

CLEVELAND — In his last start, Carlos Carrasco said he was struggling to find himself on the mound after back-to-back outings that ended after 4 1/3 innings. He was hoping to figure out the problem — whatever it may be — in between starts, but the right-hander stumbled again on Sunday afternoon.

For the first time this season, Carrasco couldn’t make it through four innings, permitting four runs on seven hits (including two homers) in 3 1/3 frames in the Indians’ 7-4 loss in the series finale against the Tigers at Progressive Field.

While Carrasco mentioned he could have to make some slight tweaks to his delivery last week, his biggest problem on the rubber has been his heater. Entering Sunday’s start, just 26 percent of takes on his fastball (combining the four-seamer and sinker) were called strikes, which was the third lowest among 73 pitchers with at least 100 takes on a fastball this season.

That trend continued in his sixth start of the year, as his four-seamer and sinker were thrown a combined 36 times, prompting 16 swings (and just two whiffs). Of the 20 takes on the fastballs, only five were called strikes — a ratio of 25 percent.

Though he has struggled with his command, Carrasco said he wanted to make sure that he got his walks under control for his outing against the Tigers. The righty had handed out free passes to 12 batters in his last 14 2/3 innings, then only gave up one walk on Sunday. But as he still had difficulty finding himself on the rubber, his offense went silent.

The Indians’ bats started and ended with a bang, as César Hernández launched his first homer of the year on a leadoff blast in the first and Greg Allen tried to rally with a three-run homer in the ninth, but the team was held to just four other hits.

