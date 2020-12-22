Wittgren avoids arbitration for 2021 (source)

Cleveland avoided arbitration with reliever Nick Wittgren on Tuesday, as the two sides agreed to a $2 million contract for 2021, a source told MLB.com’s Mandy Bell. The club has not confirmed the deal. Wittgreen, who had a $1.125 million salary last season, was eligible for arbitration for the second

Cleveland avoided arbitration with reliever Nick Wittgren on Tuesday, as the two sides agreed to a $2 million contract for 2021, a source told MLB.com’s Mandy Bell. The club has not confirmed the deal.

Wittgreen, who had a $1.125 million salary last season, was eligible for arbitration for the second time. The 29-year-old right-hander has been a solid part of the Cleveland bullpen for the past two seasons, posting a 2.99 ERA over a combined 80 appearances. That included 25 games in 2020, which ranked second on the club behind James Karinchak’s 27.

Cleveland originally acquired Wittgren from Miami in February 2019, in exchange for Minor Leaguer Jordan Milbrath. Wittgren, a ninth-round pick by the Marlins in the 2012 Draft, owns a 3.36 career ERA across 198 games, all out of the bullpen.

