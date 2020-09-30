Yankees-Tribe Game 2 start delayed by rain

The scheduled 7 p.m. ET start of Wednesday’s Game 2 of the Yankees-Indians series at Progressive Field on ESPN is delayed because of rain. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series after defeating Cleveland, 12-3, on Tuesday. If postponement were necessary, the series

The scheduled 7 p.m. ET start of Wednesday’s Game 2 of the Yankees-Indians series at Progressive Field on ESPN is delayed because of rain.

The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series after defeating Cleveland, 12-3, on Tuesday.

If postponement were necessary, the series can be pushed back — the AL Division Series does not begin until Monday in San Diego and Los Angeles.

