Clippers announce jersey sponsorship deal with Bumble

LA Clippers(LOS ANGELES) — The L.A Clippers and Bumble, a “female first” dating app where women make the first move, announced a multi-year jersey sponsorship deal on Tuesday.

Both organizations stated the deal was based on shared principles on gender equality. The “Empowerment Badge” is set to make its debut on the Clippers uniform when the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night.

The Clippers have the NBA’s largest female presence in leadership within the organization. Gillian Zucker, president of Business Operations, is the only woman to hold the title among the other 29 NBA teams.

“Through Steve Ballmer’s leadership, the Clippers have a clear commitment to diversity and equal opportunity,” Zuckre said in a statement. “From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence. Bumble’s message and technology provide a platform for women in new and non-traditional spaces and it’s important to the Clippers that we innovate and reach our fans wherever our fans are.”

Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe in a statement praised the Clippers for being one of the most progressive teams in sports and entertainment.

“Never before has a major professional sports team partnered in this way with a female-driven brand like Bumble,” Herd said. “It’s an honor to partner with an organization as progressive and compassionate as the Clippers. Like us, they know generating awareness for diversity and gender equality is critical to business success.”

