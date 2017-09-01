“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” re-release tops slow holiday weekend releases

Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives(LOS ANGELES) — In a fitting conclusion to what has been the worst summer box office season in more than two decades, Friday marks the first Labor Day weekend in 25 years without a new film premiering in wide release.

The following films open Friday in limited release:

* Close Encounters of the Third Kind — In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Stephen Spielberg’s sci-fi classic starring Richard Dreyfuss, this digitally enhanced re-edit of the 1977 version is getting a one-week theatrical showing, ahead of a Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD release of the director’s cut due September 19. Also starring François Truffaut, Melinda Dillon, Teri Garr and Bob Balaban. Rated PG.

* Tulip Fever — An artist — played by Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets‘ Dane DeHaan — falls for a young married woman — portrayed by The Danish Girl‘s Alicia Vikander — while he’s commissioned to paint her portrait during the tulip mania of 17th century Amsterdam. Also starring Cara Delevingne, Matthew Morrison, Zach Galifianakis, Judi Dench and Christopher Waltz. Rated R.

* Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like an Hombre) — A man who is about to marry his best friend’s sister confesses that he is gay, leaving his distraught fiancée struggling to accept the news, and his buddy in denial. Starring Mauricio Ochmann, Alfonso Dosal, Aislinn Derbez. Rated R.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.