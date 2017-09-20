Coating Company Ready To Open At Former Seneca Lumber Site

9/20/17 – 6:49 A.M.

A vacant Fostoria business could see signs of life again soon. The Courier reports Fostoria City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance approving a Revolving Loan Fund loan to a new business. The New Life Powder Coating Company has applied for a $40,000 loan.

The company is setting up shop at the site of the former Seneca Lumber building on 535 Tiffin Street. They plan to hire 10 to 12 people over the next four or five years.

MORE: The Courier