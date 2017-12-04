“Coco” makes box office magic for second week in a row

Image from “Coco”; Disney/Pixar(LOS ANGELES) — Coco, Disney and Pixar’s animated film, topped the box office for a second weekend, earning an estimated $26.1 million in the U.S. from Friday through Sunday. The movie also did an estimated $69 million overseas, bringing its 10-day domestic total to $108.7 million and its total global haul to $280 million.

Coco centers on aspiring musician Miguel — voiced by Anthony Gonzales — who bucks his family’s generations-old ban on music and enters the Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family’s history.

Superheroes battled it out for two of the next three spots, with Justice League taking second place with an estimated $16,580,000 domestically bringing its U.S. total to $195 million.

Thor: Ragnarok took fourth with $9,659,000 for the weekend, bringing its U.S. total to more than $300 million.

Sandwiched between the superhero epics was Wonder with an estimated $12.5 million U.S. weekend box office, for a $75 million domestic total to date.

Audiences continued to show their love for the Will Farrell-Mark Wahlberg sequel Daddy’s Home 2, which rounded out the top five with $7.5 million in the States, for a domestic total of $82.8 million despite negative reviews.

Murder on the Orient Express continues to ride smoothly, coming in sixth with an estimated $6.7 million weekend, while the critically-acclaimed films Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missourieach expanded into more than 1,000 theaters, and took seventh and eighth place, respectively. The Starand A Bad Mom’s Christmas rounded out the top 10 taking ninth and tenth place.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Coco, $26,114,000

2. Justice League, $16,580,000

3. Wonder, $12,500,000

4. Thor: Ragnarok, $9,659,000

5. Daddy’s Home 2, $7,500,000

6. Murder on the Orient Express, $6,700,000

7. Lady Bird, $4,543,990

8. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, $4,530,000

9. The Star, $4,000,000

10. A Bad Moms Christmas, $3,480,000

