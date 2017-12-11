“Coco” threepeats with $18.6 million weekend

Image from “Coco”; Disney/Pixar(NEW YORK) — Disney/Pixar’s Coco topped the box office for the third week in row, with an estimated $18.6 million haul, bringing its total earnings stateside to $135.5 million. Overseas, the animated feature earned another $15.4 million, bringing its worldwide take to an estimated $390 million.

Justice League took second place, delivering an estimated $9.5 million. Internationally, it raked in an estimated $15.4 million, bringing its global earnings to upwards of $600 million.

Third place belonged to Wonder, posting an estimated $8.45 million weekend.

The Disaster Artist — starring James and Dave Franco — impressed in its first week of wide release, raking in an estimated $6.4 million for a fourth place finish.

Thor: Ragnarok rounded out the top five, earning an estimated $6.29 million, making it the 10th Marvel film to cross the $300 million plateau. It tacked on a little over $3 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to more than $833 million — ahead of Wonder Woman and seventh behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Just Getting Started got off to a dismal start at the box office. The comedy, starring Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones, earned an estimated $3.18 million, for a 10th place finish.

ABC, like Marvel, is owned by Disney.

