Colts' Andrew Luck out Week 1

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(INDIANAPOLIS) — It’s no surprise, but Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will not be starting Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard said on Monday Luck has been officially ruled out.

Coming off of right shoulder surgery in January, Luck has yet to practice with the team this season. He was taken off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, but Ballard said Luck needs practice time before he steps onto the field for a game.

In Luck’s place will be Scott Tolzien. Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired over the weekend from the Patriots, will serve as the backup.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.