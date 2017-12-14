Colts' Brandon Williams taken to hospital with head injury

iStock/Thinkstock(INDIANAPOLIS) — Colts tight end Brandon Williams had to be taken off the field on a stretcher in the second quarter of Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Williams, the Colts’ primary backup tight end, suffered the injury while blocking Broncos linebacker Deiontrez Mount on a punt early in the quarter. The two players collided and Mount appeared to try to soften Williams’ landing.

Williams had his college career at Oregon come to an end a year early because of a spinal condition in 2011.

