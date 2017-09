9/25/17 – 9:00 A.M.

Columbus Grove officials dedicated a new park in the village over the weekend. WLIO-TV reports the new park takes the place of a building damaged by the 2012 derecho. The owners decided to donate the building to the village.

Officials decided they didn’t want another parking lot, and instead raised money to build a small park in the downtown area.

