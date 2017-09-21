Columbus Grove School District Threatened On Snapchat

09/21/17 – 2:46 P.M.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is looking into threats made on Snapchat to Columbus Grove students. The Sheriff’s Office reports that a call from the Ohio school safety tip line came in last night about the threats. The messages were reportedly made in retaliation to remarks made by a Columbus Grove student about a student from an Allen County school district.

Extra police patrols and presence were added around the school today. The incident remains under investigation.