Comedian Hannibal Buress arrested in Miami

Scott Dudelson/WireImage(MIAMI) — Comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested Saturday night in Miami for disorderly intoxication after a reported encounter with police.

In the arrest report, obtained by ABC News, the officer says that Buress approached him and asked him to call an Uber for him. When the officer declined Buress’ request, the comedian allegedly became “angry and belligerent,” and refused to leave the area, which prompted the officer to arrest him.

The Miami Herald reports that Burress was booked into a Miami-Dade couty jail early Sunday morning and posted bail a few hours later. His arrest was captured on social media in a viral video that was later posted on YouTube. In the video, Burress is seen handcuffed as he talks to officers.

“What am I detained for?” Buress repeatedly asks in the video. “I’m not doing anything, I’m not getting in the car. You don’t have probable cause for anything and you look hella stupid right now,” he says, before an officer leads Buress into a cop car.

Perhaps in response to the incident, Burress tweeted a GIF on Sunday afternoon that showed him coming through a paper screen. “HANNIBAL BUSTIN’ THROUGH,” the caption reads.



In addition to his stand-up comedy, Buress has multiple acting credits which includes his role on Broad City and being featured in films like Baywatch, Daddy’s Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

