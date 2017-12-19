Commissioner Brian Robertson Talks About The Hancock County Budget

12/19/17 – 7:13 P.M.

Hancock County has a tight budget going into 2018. Commissioner Brian Robertson said they have left many mandated and nonmandated fund requests out of the budget.

Brian Robertson

He added that isn’t easy trying to cut funding for many of the county’s departments and services. Robertson explained that they are trying to make sure they live within their means.

Brian Robertson

Robertson explained that if funding does become available, then he said it will have to be focused on the sheriff’s office and the courts.