Commissioner Robertson Calls For Ad-Hoc Committee To Have Flood Discussions

9/26/17 – 11:23 A.M.

Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson says it’s time to change how we talk about flood reduction in the community. During another round of questions about flood mitigation efforts, Robertson said an ad-hoc committee could better discuss reduction issue…

Audio:Brian Robertson

Robertson says a small group could have more productive conversations. He adds it would also help get away from yelling matches that have dominated other flood discussions…

Audio:Brian Robertson

Robertson says the group should have data-driven discussions about the issue. He added that talking about data takes the personality and politics out of the matter.

Robertson believes an ad-hoc committee could focus on projects that can get done…

Audio:Brian Robertson

He added that the group could tackle items like protecting transportation corridors from flood waters.