Commissioners Discuss Economy, Budget & Crime During State Of County Address

3/20/18 – 2:00 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners gave their annual State of the County address Tuesday. The topics included the budget, economic development, and crime and safety. Commissioner Mark Gazarek says the county continues to see economic growth but has concerns about filling those jobs

Audio:Mark Gazarek

Gazarek says that means the county has to continue to work to attract workers from outside of Hancock County.

Commissioner Tim Bechtol says with tightening revenues, planning ahead is a big point of emphasis this year

Audio:Tim Bechtol

Bechtol adds the commissioners continue to stay in constant contact with all the county offices about budget issues.

The increasing burden on the Hancock County justice system was a major topic during Tuesdays address. Commissioner Brian Robertson says the county has to find a way to balance the current economic boom with meeting the safety needs of the county

Audio:Brian Robertson

Robertson says the opioid epidemic and related crime continue to drive up the cost of mandated safety services. As a result, the commissioners arent able to fund other initiatives, like the Raise the Bar employment program.

You can see the full address on the WFIN Facebook page.