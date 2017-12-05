Community Conversations Come To An End, Help Local Organizations Get Focused

12/05/17 – 6 P.M.

The community conversations to focus local organizations on issues in Hancock County are over. The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation CEO Katherine Kreuchauf said they had good participation.

Community members got to talk about the issues affecting them and their communities. Kreuchauf said the conversations will help them focus on these issues.

Kreuchauf said many of the issues are being tackled by local organizations already. She added that there are some that could have more focus, such as housing.

They will report their results from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on January 18 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.