Community Events for Friday, January 26

Camp Fire Northwest Ohio will host its inaugural “Fire & Ice Gala” Tomorrow, 6pm at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Dueling pianos, food & sweets, drinks, horse-drawn carriage rides, more. Includes a raffle for either a Vail ski vacation or Caribbean cruise. For info & tickets: www.CampFireNWO.org

(419-422-5415)

Red Tie Men’s Heart Health Event on Friday, February 2, 7am at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Breakfast and heart health info exclusively for men. Free, RSVP required (by 1/29).

(419-423-4500)

Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, February 9, 9:30-11:30am at the Bluffton Public Library. Free blood pressure, glucose & lipids screenings, info & resources, more. All ages welcome.

(419-358-5016)

“Be My Valentine” Victorian Tea on Saturday, February 10, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Cost $20, reservations required. Sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust.

(419-448-8312)

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky will host a series of Women’s Lenten Luncheons on Wednesdays beginning February 14, Noon (thru 3/21). Each week’s event will feature a different menu and guest speaker. Cost $4, nursery provided.

(419-310-2293)

An elegant evening of “Love Is In The Air” on Thursday, February 15, 6pm & 8pm at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. Live music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, complimentary child care. $20/person, call for tickets.

(419-358-3347)

The Children’s Mentoring Connection’s Bowling for Kids event will be held on Saturday & Sunday, March 10-11 at AMF Sportsman Lanes. Team registration now available at www.HancockMentors.org

(419-424-9752)