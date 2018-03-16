Community Events for Friday, March 16

Blood Donation Drive Today, 8:30am-1:30pm at Pandora-Gilboa High School. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Nomination deadline for the Camp Fire ‘On Behalf of Youth Award’ is Today. The awards ceremony will be held on 5/18. For information about the awards, categories and how to nominate, visit: www.CampFireNWOhio.com

(419-422-5415)

‘March Madrigal Madness’ concert featuring the Bluffton University Chorale and Camerata Singers on Sunday, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall. Free.

(No contact number)

“Christ in the Passover” presentation on Tuesday, 6:30pm at West Independence United Methodist Church, Fostoria. Free.

(419-894-6454)

“Tragedy Into Triumph” – a national evangelistic conference live simulcast – will be presented this Sunday-Wednesday, 6:30pm each evening at the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene (Broad Ave). For more info: www.FindlayFirstNaz.org

(419-422-8660)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, Noon-6pm at Parkview Christian Church (SR12E) and Friday, March 23, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, March 23, 11am-5pm at Vanlue High School. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Columbus Grove High School spring musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” will be presented on Friday, March 23 & Saturday, March 24, 7pm each evening. General admission $7, Reserved seating $10. Call the high school office for tickets.

(419-659-2156)

Blood Donation Drive on Saturday, March 24, 8:30am-2:30pm at Trinity Lutheran School, Jenera. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, March 27, 8:45am-1:45pm at McComb High School. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday March 29, 12:30-5:30pm at Pandora United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The annual Easter Musical Drama “No Greater Love” will be presented on Thursday & Friday, March 29-30, 7pm and Saturday, March 31, 2pm at Upper Room Church of God (W Bigelow Ave). Free, advance tickets required – call to RSVP.

(419-422-8017)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, March 30, 9am-3pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Friday, March 30, 5-7pm at the Forest VFW and American Legion. Cost $10, carry-out available. Proceeds benefit their scholarship fund.

(419-722-3289)

3rd annual “Spring Into Health” Health Fair on Thursday, April 5, 10am-1pm at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. Health information for every member of the family, all ages. Lunch available.

(419-937-1801)

“YOU-nique: God’s Special Possession” Interdenominational Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 14 at Camden Falls Conference Center, Tiffin. Guest speaker, music, fellowship, more. Cost $28, includes lunch and continental breakfast. Presented by Women ACT (Acclaiming Christ Together). Call for reservations.

(419-448-4812 or 419-448-9852)

“Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” to benefit Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services on Saturday, April 28, 10:30am at Riverside Park, with a Kickoff Party on Friday, April 27, 5-7pm at The Gathering (Cost $20, call for tickets). To register as a walker, team or volunteer, visit: www.OpenArmsFindlay.com

(419-420-9261)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness on Saturday, May 19 at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)

The Findlay “Great Strides” Walk to cure Cystic Fibrosis will be Sunday, May 20 at Riverbend. Check-in at 1pm, walk begins at 2pm. For info: www.CFF.org/GreatStrides

(248-269-8759)