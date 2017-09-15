Community Events for Friday, September 15

Blood Donation Drive Today, 11am-5pm at the UAW Union Hall (Summit St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Golf Outing and Fundraising Walk to benefit PHAALS (Playing Hardball Against ALS) Tomorrow at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Golf outing at 9:30am ($60/player), Walk at Noon ($10). Prizes, live & silent auction, more. For info: www.PHAALS.org

(419-615-3272)

32nd annual Harvest & Herb Fest Tomorrow, 9am-4pm in downtown Ada. Vendors, live entertainment, parade (10am), more. Sponsored by the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce.

(419-772-2402)

Community Corn Roast in celebration of National Recovery Month Tomorrow, Noon-4pm at Trinity Lutheran Church (Bigelow Ave), Findlay. Food, live music, corn hole, prizes, kids’ activities, more. Sponsored by Focus on Friends.

(419-422-2641)

“Behind the Façade” Riverside Ramble Walking Tour of one of Tiffin’s oldest and most historic neighborhoods on Sunday, 2-5pm. Cost $5 (including refreshments), sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust. For info: www.TiffinHistoricTrust.org

(419-448-8588)

4th annual DeColores Dash 5K on Sunday, 10am at the Bluffton Village Park (Countyline Rd). Live music, games, kids’ activities, more to follow. Cost $20, including lunch. Sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church, proceeds benefit the Bluffton Food Pantry.

(419-204-5153)

Fall Book Sale at the Bluffton Public Library on Wednesday, September 20, 5-7:30pm; Thursday, September 21, 9:30am-7:30pm; Friday, September 22, 9:30am-5pm and Saturday, September 23, 9:30am-1pm.

(419-358-5016)

Lunch in the Park on Thursday, September 21, 11am-4pm at Waterworks Park, Ottawa. Menu is ‘Soup & Pie Day’ with entertainment, more. Sponsored by the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association.

(419-523-5593)

“Shoot for the Stars” Mentoring Event with the Children’s Mentoring Connection and University of Findlay Men’s Basketball Team on Thursday, September 21, 5-7pm at Croy Gymnasium. Food, prizes, information about mentoring programs, more. Free.

(419-424-9752)

Gluten-Free & Food Allergy Support Group Meeting on Monday, September 25, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Free.

(419-358-5016)

“Trick or Trunk” on Saturday, October 14, 4pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Free.

(419-458-5385)

Pork Chop BBQ Dinner on Saturday, October 21, 5-6:30pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey.

(419-458-5385)

The Friends of the Putnam County District Library are accepting applications for the 10th annual Autumn Harvest of Crafts Show on Saturday, October 28 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Proceeds to benefit the PCDL. Call for more info.

(419-659-5478)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 11, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Homemade food, crafts, quilt raffle, silent auction, more.

(419-894-6764 or 419-894-6586)

13th annual Holidaze Craft Show on Friday, December 1, 6-8pm and Saturday, December 2, 9am-2pm at Blanchard Valley Center (E Sandusky St). Free admission. For info: www.BlanchardValley.org

(419-422-6387)