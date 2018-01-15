Community Events for Monday, January 15

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Program & Unity Walk Today, 6pm at the Church of the Living God (N Main St). Prayer, guest speakers, music, more. Free, organized by the Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center.

(419-306-6334)

iPad Basics Seminar on Wednesday, 1:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location and Thursday, 1:30pm at the Continental location. Call for info.

(419-523-3747)

Tales for Tots Storytime at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum on Wednesday, January 24, registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am. Free. For info: www.MazzaMuseum.org

(419-434-4560)

Android Smartphone Basics Seminar on Wednesday, January 24, 1:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Call for info.

(419-523-3747)

Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, February 9, 9:30-11:30am at the Bluffton Public Library. Free blood pressure, glucose & lipids screenings, info & resources, more. All ages welcome.

(419-358-5016)

An elegant evening of “Love Is In The Air” on Thursday, February 15, 6pm & 8pm at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. Live music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, complimentary child care. $20/person, call for tickets.

(419-358-3347)