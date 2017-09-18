Community Events for Monday, September 18

Fall Book Sale at the Bluffton Public Library on Wednesday, 5-7:30pm; Thursday, 9:30am-7:30pm; Friday, 9:30am-5pm and Saturday, 9:30am-1pm.

(419-358-5016)

Lunch in the Park on Thursday, 11am-4pm at Waterworks Park, Ottawa. Menu is ‘Soup & Pie Day’ with entertainment, more. Sponsored by the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association.

(419-523-5593)

“Shoot for the Stars” Mentoring Event with the Children’s Mentoring Connection and University of Findlay Men’s Basketball Team on Thursday, 5-7pm at Croy Gymnasium. Food, prizes, information about mentoring programs, more. Free.

(419-424-9752)

Gluten-Free & Food Allergy Support Group Meeting on Monday, September 25, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Free.

(419-358-5016)

“Trick or Trunk” on Saturday, October 14, 4pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Free.

(419-458-5385)

Pork Chop BBQ Dinner on Saturday, October 21, 5-6:30pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey.

(419-458-5385)

The Friends of the Putnam County District Library are accepting applications for the 10th annual Autumn Harvest of Crafts Show on Saturday, October 28 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Proceeds to benefit the PCDL. Call for more info.

(419-659-5478)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 11, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Homemade food, crafts, quilt raffle, silent auction, more.

(419-894-6764 or 419-894-6586)

13th annual Holidaze Craft Show on Friday, December 1, 6-8pm and Saturday, December 2, 9am-2pm at Blanchard Valley Center (E Sandusky St). Free admission. For info: www.BlanchardValley.org

(419-422-6387)