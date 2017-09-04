Community Events for Monday, September 4

Blood Donation Drive on Wednesday, Noon-6pm at the Ft. Jennings American Legion. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Putnam County District Library will offer a course on the Basics of Estate Planning this Thursday, 6:30pm at the Ottawa location and Monday, September 11, 6:30pm at the Continental location. Free, pre-registration recommended.

(419-523-3747 or 419-596-3727)

Back-to-School Bingo Family Fun Night on Tuesday, September 12, 6:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Free, presented by the Friends of the PCDL. For info: www.MyPCDL.org

(419-523-3747)

Emergency Preparedness Course on Tuesday, September 12, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Information will cover a variety of emergency situations. Free, pre-registration required.

(419-358-5016)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, September 14, 11am-5pm at Vanlue High School. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

“Chip In for Charity” Golf Scramble to benefit Christian Clearing House on Friday, September 15 at Sycamore Springs Golf Course, Arlington. Registration at 8:30am, 9am shotgun start. Cost $80/player or $320/team includes green fees, cart, breakfast & lunch, door prizes, more. For info: www.CCHSupport.org

(419-422-2222)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, September 15, 11am-5pm at the UAW Union Hall (Summit St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Golf Outing and Fundraising Walk to benefit PHAALS (Playing Hardball Against ALS) on Saturday, September 16 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Golf outing at 9:30am ($60/player), Walk at Noon ($10). Prizes, live & silent auction, more. For info: www.PHAALS.org

(419-615-3272)

“Behind the Façade” Riverside Ramble Walking Tour of one of Tiffin’s oldest and most historic neighborhoods on Sunday, September 17, 2-5pm. Cost $5 (including refreshments), sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust. For info: www.TiffinHistoricTrust.org

(419-448-8588)

Fall Book Sale at the Bluffton Public Library on Wednesday, September 20, 5-7:30pm; Thursday, September 21, 9:30am-7:30pm; Friday, September 22, 9:30am-5pm and Saturday, September 23, 9:30am-1pm.

(419-358-5016)

“Shoot for the Stars” Mentoring Event with the Children’s Mentoring Connection and University of Findlay Men’s Basketball Team on Thursday, September 21, 5-7pm at Croy Gymnasium. Food, prizes, information about mentoring programs, more. Free.

(419-424-9752)

Gluten-Free & Food Allergy Support Group Meeting on Monday, September 25, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Free.

(419-358-5016)

The Friends of the Putnam County District Library are accepting applications for the 10th annual Autumn Harvest of Crafts Show on Saturday, October 28 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School. Proceeds to benefit the PCDL. Call for more info.

(419-659-5478)