Community Events for Saturday, December 9

Pasta Dinner & Christmas Concert featuring the women’s musical trio “Now & Forever” Today at Trinity Lutheran Church (W Bigelow Ave), Findlay. Dinner at 5:30, concert at 7pm. Free, offering taken to benefit the church youth fund.

(419-422-2641)

NAMI of Wood County will present a program on Dealing with the Holiday Blues on Monday, 5:30pm at the Wood County Historical Center & Museum, Bowling Green. Information on coping mechanisms, resources, seasonal affective disorder, more. Free, registration requested.

(419-352-0626)

Christmas Lights Storytime on Tuesday, 10am at the Bluffton Public Library featuring stories, songs and crafts. Free, all ages welcome.

(419-358-5016)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, December 15, Noon-6pm at the Putnam County YMCA. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Volunteers and donations are needed for the laying of wreaths at Maple Grove Cemetery on Saturday, December 16 as part of the “Wreaths Across America” program. For info, search the Findlay event at www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org

(567-525-6791)

Snowflake Storytime on Tuesday, December 19, 10am at the Bluffton Public Library featuring stories, songs and crafts. Free, all ages welcome.

(419-358-5016)

A Dulcimer Christmas on Tuesday, December 19, 6:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Holiday music, refreshments, more. Free.

(419-358-5016)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, December 21, 1-7pm at Stonebridge Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, December 26, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Knights of Columbus, Thursday, December 28, 9am-3pm at the Findlay Family Moose Center (W Main-Cross), Friday, December 29, Noon-6pm at Findlay Trinity Lutheran Church (Bigelow Ave) and Saturday, December 30, 9am-3pm at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives on Wednesday, December 27, Noon-6pm at the Ottoville Parish Hall and Thursday, December 28, Noon-6pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, Ottawa. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Open Video Gaming Day for all ages on Thursday, December 28, 9:30am-5pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Devices and games provided or bring your own (All games rated E – Everyone). Pre-registration required.

(419-358-5016)