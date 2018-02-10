Community Events for Saturday, February 10

5th annual Purse Bingo Fundraiser Tonight at the Ottawa VFW. Cost $30, doors open at 5:30pm, games begin at 7pm. Proceeds benefit the Ottawa-Glandorf Athletic Boosters & Wrestling Program.

(419-302-3032 or 419-969-0165)

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky will host a series of Women’s Lenten Luncheons on Wednesdays beginning February 14, Noon (thru 3/21). Each week’s event will feature a different menu and guest speaker. Cost $4, nursery provided.

(419-310-2293)

An elegant evening of “Love Is In The Air” on Thursday, 6pm & 8pm at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. Live music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, complimentary child care. $20/person, call for tickets.

(419-358-3347)

Winter Instrumental Concert on Sunday, February 18, 2:30pm at the Bluffton University Yoder Recital Hall.

(419-358-3347)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, February 20, Noon-5pm at the Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, February 20, Noon-6pm at the Ottawa VFW (W Second St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Community Connections Evening on Wednesday, February 21, 5:30-7:30pm at the Bluffton Public Library. Info on library programs, along with programs and services from other organizations, businesses and government agencies. Free.

(419-358-5016)

Blood Donation Drive on Sunday, February 25, 10:30am-4:30pm at Findlay St. Michael Church (Bright Rd). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Monday, February 26, Noon-6pm at Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Findlay Diamond Dawgs Youth Baseball is sponsoring a Casino Bus Trip fundraiser to Greektown Casino, Detroit on Saturday, March 3, leaving Findlay at 11:15am and returning at 10pm. Cost $40/person (includes $15 bonus play and $5 food voucher). Call for tickets.

(419-306-9864)

The Children’s Mentoring Connection’s Bowling for Kids event will be held on Saturday & Sunday, March 10-11 at AMF Sportsman Lanes. Team registration now available at www.HancockMentors.org

(419-424-9752)

10th annual “Don’t Stress Over the Dress” on Friday, March 9, 3-8pm; Saturday, March 10, 11am-5pm and Sunday, March 11, 1-4pm at the Findlay Village Mall. Over 700 formal dresses are available at no charge for girls who would otherwise not be able to afford to attend prom, along with shoes, accessories and more. Presented by The Shelly Company, CHOPIN Hall and the Findlay Village Mall.

(No contact number)

3rd annual “Spring Into Health” Health Fair on Thursday, April 5, 10am-1pm at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. Health information for every member of the family, all ages. Lunch available.

(419-937-1801)