Community Events 

Community Events for Saturday, January 13

Chris Oaks

The local Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship competition will be held Today, 10am at the Blanchard Valley School (E Sandusky St). Boys & girls age 9-14 are eligible (in age divisions), proof of age required. Winners will advance to district and state competitions. Call for info.
(419-422-7774)

Winter Weather Open House Tomorrow, 1-4pm at Oakwoods Nature Preserve. Free, presented by the Hancock Park District. For info: www.HancockParks.com
(419-425-7275)

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Program & Unity Walk on Monday, 6pm at the Church of the Living God (N Main St). Prayer, guest speakers, music, more. Free, organized by the Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center.
(419-306-6334)

iPad Basics Seminar on Wednesday, 1:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location and Thursday, 1:30pm at the Continental location. Call for info.
(419-523-3747)

Tales for Tots Storytime at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum on Wednesday, January 24, registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am. Free. For info: www.MazzaMuseum.org
(419-434-4560)

Android Smartphone Basics Seminar on Wednesday, January 24, 1:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Call for info.
(419-523-3747)

Mobile Health Clinic on Friday, February 9, 9:30-11:30am at the Bluffton Public Library. Free blood pressure, glucose & lipids screenings, info & resources, more. All ages welcome.
(419-358-5016)

An elegant evening of “Love Is In The Air” on Thursday, February 15, 6pm & 8pm at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. Live music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, complimentary child care. $20/person, call for tickets.
(419-358-3347)